GoldenPyrex (GPYX) Price Hits $0.0101 on Top Exchanges

GoldenPyrex (GPYX) traded up 18.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. One GoldenPyrex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges. GoldenPyrex has a market cap of $101,090.80 and $16.00 worth of GoldenPyrex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GoldenPyrex has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.45 or 0.00120153 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005125 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005124 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002327 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.64 or 0.00858987 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About GoldenPyrex
GoldenPyrex’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,999,999 coins. The official website for GoldenPyrex is g-pyx.com. GoldenPyrex’s official Twitter account is @gpyx3 and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling GoldenPyrex
