Goldenstone Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GDSTR) Short Interest Update

Goldenstone Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GDSTR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 15.8% from the August 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Goldenstone Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDSTR. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in Goldenstone Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $76,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goldenstone Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Goldenstone Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $35,000.

Get Goldenstone Acquisition alerts:

Goldenstone Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GDSTR remained flat at $0.15 during midday trading on Monday. Goldenstone Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.16.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goldenstone Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldenstone Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.