Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF) Short Interest Update

Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 310,900 shares, a growth of 11.6% from the August 15th total of 278,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,109.0 days.

Goodman Group Trading Down 6.6 %

Shares of GMGSF opened at $11.91 on Monday. Goodman Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $19.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.12 and its 200-day moving average is $14.25.

Goodman Group Company Profile

Goodman Group is an integrated property group with operations throughout Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, North America and Brazil. Goodman Group, comprised of the stapled entities Goodman Limited, Goodman Industrial Trust and Goodman Logistics (HK) Limited, is the largest industrial property group listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and one of the largest listed specialist investment managers of industrial property and business space globally.

