Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF) Short Interest Update

Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 310,900 shares, a growth of 11.6% from the August 15th total of 278,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,109.0 days.
Goodman Group Trading Down 6.6 %
Shares of GMGSF opened at $11.91 on Monday. Goodman Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $19.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.12 and its 200-day moving average is $14.25.
Goodman Group Company Profile
