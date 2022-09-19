Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) Shares Gap Up to $25.43

Shares of The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.43, but opened at $25.97. Gorman-Rupp shares last traded at $25.97, with a volume of 3 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GRC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gorman-Rupp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Gorman-Rupp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

Get Gorman-Rupp alerts:

Gorman-Rupp Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $676.64 million, a P/E ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.57.

Gorman-Rupp Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Gorman-Rupp’s payout ratio is currently 80.95%.

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey S. Gorman purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.29 per share, for a total transaction of $131,450.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 128,656 shares in the company, valued at $3,382,366.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Gorman-Rupp news, CEO Scott A. King bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.95 per share, for a total transaction of $64,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,039.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Jeffrey S. Gorman bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.29 per share, for a total transaction of $131,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 128,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,382,366.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 8,500 shares of company stock worth $225,205 in the last 90 days. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Gorman-Rupp

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 8,757.4% during the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after buying an additional 60,426 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gorman-Rupp in the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in Gorman-Rupp by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Gorman-Rupp by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Gorman-Rupp in the 1st quarter worth about $2,271,000. 59.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gorman-Rupp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gorman-Rupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gorman-Rupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.