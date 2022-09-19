GPM Growth Investors Inc. Boosts Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

GPM Growth Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Microchip Technology makes up about 3.0% of GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $4,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 965,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,538,000 after buying an additional 4,777 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 58.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 229,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,223,000 after buying an additional 84,148 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 28.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 88.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 18,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 8,555 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $459,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $66.29. The stock had a trading volume of 90,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,995,606. The company has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.62. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $54.33 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.16.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.10. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 21.34%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.301 dividend. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

In related news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $68,210.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,289.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $68,210.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,289.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $162,271.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,410,063.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCHP. Bank of America lowered their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. B. Riley increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.73.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

