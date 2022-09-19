GPM Growth Investors Inc. Makes New $2.95 Million Investment in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

GPM Growth Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,951,000. Nordson comprises about 1.9% of GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

NDSN stock traded up $2.98 during trading on Monday, hitting $221.96. 2,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,457. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $194.89 and a 1 year high of $272.28.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $662.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.90 million. Nordson had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 23.66%. Nordson’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.48%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Nordson from $232.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Nordson from $265.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.20.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

