Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Trading 3.7% Higher

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) was up 3.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.09 and last traded at $3.09. Approximately 267,195 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 25,548,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GRAB shares. China Renaissance initiated coverage on shares of Grab in a report on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.20 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Grab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.04 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Grab in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. HSBC decreased their price objective on Grab from $7.50 to $4.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Grab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $3.80 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.55.

Grab Trading Up 4.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a current ratio of 7.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grab

About Grab

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grab in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Grab in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in Grab during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Grab during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grab in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 46.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

