Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Grafton Group (LON:GFTU – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,050 ($12.69) target price on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of Grafton Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st.

Get Grafton Group alerts:

Grafton Group Trading Up 0.1 %

LON:GFTU opened at GBX 737.60 ($8.91) on Thursday. Grafton Group has a twelve month low of GBX 685 ($8.28) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,410 ($17.04). The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 772.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 872.87. The company has a market cap of £1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 857.67.

Grafton Group Cuts Dividend

About Grafton Group

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.25 ($0.11) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Grafton Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.47%.

(Get Rating)

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, Finland, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grafton Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grafton Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.