Grassi Investment Management Acquires 3,453 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Grassi Investment Management raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in Simon Property Group by 176.1% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the second quarter worth $81,000. SAM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.5% in the second quarter. SAM Advisors LLC now owns 20,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the second quarter worth $311,000. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 15,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SPG. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Simon Property Group to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.29.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock traded down $0.50 on Monday, reaching $99.20. 27,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,068,633. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.06 and a 52 week high of $171.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.74 and a 200 day moving average of $112.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.59% and a return on equity of 56.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 109.20%.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

