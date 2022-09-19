Grassi Investment Management Acquires New Shares in Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF (NYSEARCA:CRUZ)

Grassi Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF (NYSEARCA:CRUZ – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000. Grassi Investment Management owned 0.84% of Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA CRUZ traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,598. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.34 and a 200 day moving average of $18.11. Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF has a one year low of $14.61 and a one year high of $24.56.

Get Defiance Hotel Airline and Cruise ETF alerts:

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF (NYSEARCA:CRUZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Defiance Hotel Airline and Cruise ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defiance Hotel Airline and Cruise ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.