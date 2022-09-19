Grassi Investment Management Cuts Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Grassi Investment Management cut its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Activision Blizzard comprises approximately 1.4% of Grassi Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $10,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 275.5% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth about $41,000. 78.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $816,158.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,930,305.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Activision Blizzard news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $816,158.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,930,305.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $781,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,690 shares in the company, valued at $13,810,090.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Activision Blizzard Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of ATVI traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.66. The stock had a trading volume of 166,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,762,854. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.40 and a 1-year high of $86.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.50. The company has a market cap of $59.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 6.18.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATVI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.58.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Featured Articles

