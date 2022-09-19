Grassi Investment Management Has $569,000 Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Grassi Investment Management decreased its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $318,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $1,581,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of FISV stock traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $102.25. The company had a trading volume of 48,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,592,051. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $111.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $65.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 212,864 shares in the company, valued at $22,350,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,597.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 212,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,350,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,706 shares of company stock worth $5,366,896. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FISV shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Fiserv from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.54.

About Fiserv

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.