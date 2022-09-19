Grassi Investment Management Has $7.27 Million Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Grassi Investment Management cut its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,170 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Boeing were worth $7,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in Boeing by 1,092.3% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 6,466.7% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of BA stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $144.40. 112,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,419,351. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $233.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.72 and a 200 day moving average of $156.71. The stock has a market cap of $85.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 1.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark reduced their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $281.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Boeing from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.07.

About Boeing

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.