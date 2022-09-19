Grassi Investment Management Lowers Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Grassi Investment Management cut its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,490 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 1.6% of Grassi Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $12,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 175.0% during the 1st quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $2,461,856.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,215. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $2,461,856.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,215. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $10,764,867.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,071 shares in the company, valued at $14,931,662.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,788 shares of company stock worth $21,776,756 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABT. Wolfe Research began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.46.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $103.08. 109,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,466,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $101.21 and a twelve month high of $142.60. The company has a market cap of $180.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.06.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.25%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

