Grassi Investment Management Raises Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Grassi Investment Management boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,430,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $638,822,000 after purchasing an additional 269,490 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,841,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,151,000 after purchasing an additional 513,432 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,761,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,330,000 after buying an additional 231,043 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,233,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,077,000 after buying an additional 31,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,600,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,847,000 after buying an additional 325,646 shares during the last quarter. 45.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on STWD shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust to $25.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Starwood Property Trust stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.24. The company had a trading volume of 48,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,229,059. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.69 and a 1-year high of $26.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.26%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.69%.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

