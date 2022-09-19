Grassi Investment Management Sells 8,305 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Grassi Investment Management lowered its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,190 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 8,305 shares during the quarter. Grassi Investment Management owned approximately 0.05% of Wynn Resorts worth $3,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WYNN. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $29,190,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 344.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 415,496 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $36,045,000 after purchasing an additional 322,073 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,110,591 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $349,565,000 after purchasing an additional 146,960 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 41.9% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 437,930 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $35,865,000 after purchasing an additional 129,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,054,684 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $881,500,000 after purchasing an additional 113,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WYNN traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $65.98. 48,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,058,168. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 2.13. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1-year low of $50.20 and a 1-year high of $99.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.32 and a 200 day moving average of $66.14.

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The casino operator reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $908.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.84 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.12) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WYNN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Wynn Resorts from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a $67.00 target price on Wynn Resorts in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $87.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.32.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total transaction of $134,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,292.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

