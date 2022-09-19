Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Short Interest Update

Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,600 shares, a decline of 10.9% from the August 15th total of 71,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Great Ajax Stock Performance

Shares of Great Ajax stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $9.27. 1,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.09. The firm has a market cap of $210.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.77. Great Ajax has a 1-year low of $8.68 and a 1-year high of $14.74.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.44). Great Ajax had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Great Ajax will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Great Ajax Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is currently 240.01%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AJX. B. Riley decreased their price target on Great Ajax from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com lowered Great Ajax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $4,906,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,149. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Great Ajax

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EMG Holdings L.P. raised its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 0.7% during the first quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. now owns 324,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. raised its position in Great Ajax by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 200,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP raised its position in Great Ajax by 2.9% in the first quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 287,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 8,135 shares in the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC raised its position in Great Ajax by 65.4% in the second quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 33,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its position in Great Ajax by 13.1% in the second quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 163,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 18,945 shares in the last quarter. 65.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

