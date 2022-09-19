Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the August 15th total of 2,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 778,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GGAL opened at $8.84 on Monday. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $12.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Grupo Santander raised shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.30 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,176 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 16.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the first quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 28.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. 7.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company's products and services cover savings, current, and checking accounts; personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services.

