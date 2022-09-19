Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the August 15th total of 2,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 778,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.
Grupo Financiero Galicia Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GGAL opened at $8.84 on Monday. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $12.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Grupo Santander raised shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.30 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile
Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company's products and services cover savings, current, and checking accounts; personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grupo Financiero Galicia (GGAL)
- Upwork Shares Stumble into Bargain Territory
- Kroger’s is Your One-Stop Consumer Staples Stock
- Adobe Perfects the Art of the Faceplant for Investors
- Tax Credits are the Incentives in the Inflation Reduction Act
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.