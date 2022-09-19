GSK (NYSE:GSK) Upgraded to “Neutral” by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered GSK from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,860 ($22.47) to GBX 1,550 ($18.73) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of GSK from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,750 ($21.15) to GBX 1,500 ($18.12) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GSK currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,700.00.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $30.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.61. GSK has a 12 month low of $30.49 and a 12 month high of $46.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.383 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.66%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSK. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in GSK in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in GSK by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 618 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in GSK by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 627 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in GSK during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of GSK during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

