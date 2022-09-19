Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Shares Sold by Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 14,491 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 10,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,847 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 22,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,224 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Stock Performance

NYSE GBAB traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $16.60. 1,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,281. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.53. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 12 month low of $16.57 and a 12 month high of $25.27.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Announces Dividend

About Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.126 per share. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

