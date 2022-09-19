GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF) Short Interest Up 11.4% in August

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,800 shares, an increase of 11.4% from the August 15th total of 74,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
GungHo Online Entertainment Trading Down 4.9 %
GUNGF stock opened at $19.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.06. GungHo Online Entertainment has a 12 month low of $18.80 and a 12 month high of $24.92.
About GungHo Online Entertainment
