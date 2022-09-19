GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF) Short Interest Up 11.4% in August

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,800 shares, an increase of 11.4% from the August 15th total of 74,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

GungHo Online Entertainment Trading Down 4.9 %

GUNGF stock opened at $19.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.06. GungHo Online Entertainment has a 12 month low of $18.80 and a 12 month high of $24.92.

About GungHo Online Entertainment

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc plans, develops, operates, and distributes online computer games, smartphone applications, and console games. The company was formerly known as ONSale Co, Ltd. and changed its name to GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc in August 2002. GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc was founded in 1998 and is based in Tokyo, Japan.

