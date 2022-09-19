H2O Innovation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) Short Interest Update

H2O Innovation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEOFF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the August 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

H2O Innovation Trading Down 1.4 %

OTCMKTS HEOFF opened at $1.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $130.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 0.82. H2O Innovation has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $2.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.63.

H2O Innovation Company Profile

H2O Innovation Inc designs and provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. The company operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. It offers membrane filtration technology for municipal, industrial, energy, and natural resources end-users; and aftersales services, as well as digital solutions to monitor and optimize water treatment plants.

