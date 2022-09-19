Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Short Interest Up 18.9% in August

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,680,000 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the August 15th total of 8,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.9 days. Currently, 7.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Halozyme Therapeutics Price Performance

HALO traded down $1.06 on Monday, reaching $40.91. 2,804,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,126,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.03. Halozyme Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $31.36 and a twelve month high of $52.98.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $152.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.00 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 75.11% and a return on equity of 101.73%. Halozyme Therapeutics’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Halozyme Therapeutics

A number of research firms have recently commented on HALO. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 188.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 223.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

