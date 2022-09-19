Hamster Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $133,635.00 (HAM)

Hamster (HAM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. One Hamster coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hamster has a total market cap of $4.24 million and $133,635.00 worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hamster has traded down 19.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hamster alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00111532 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005313 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005313 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $165.08 or 0.00877117 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Hamster

Hamster launched on September 5th, 2021. Hamster’s official Twitter account is @hamster_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hamster is coinhamster.io.

Buying and Selling Hamster

According to CryptoCompare, “Hamster Token is a de-centralized meme token which was created on BSC Network. Telegram | Medium Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hamster directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hamster should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hamster using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hamster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hamster and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.