happy birthday coin Price Tops $0.0012 on Exchanges (HBDC)

happy birthday coin (HBDC) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 19th. One happy birthday coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. happy birthday coin has a market capitalization of $11,900.20 and $12,365.00 worth of happy birthday coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, happy birthday coin has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00118402 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005122 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005122 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002313 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.60 or 0.00858363 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About happy birthday coin
happy birthday coin’s total supply is 7,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. happy birthday coin’s official Twitter account is @HBDCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for happy birthday coin is t.me/happycoinholdings. The official website for happy birthday coin is happycoinholdings.com.
Buying and Selling happy birthday coin
