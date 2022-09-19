Havencrest Healthcare Partners Sells 200,000 Shares of The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI) Stock

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Rating) major shareholder Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,733,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,300,948. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Havencrest Healthcare Partners also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 19th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 19,629 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total value of $84,993.57.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 37,785 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total value of $188,547.15.

On Monday, September 12th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 38,000 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total value of $209,760.00.

On Friday, September 9th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 18,900 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total value of $109,620.00.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 45,000 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total value of $271,800.00.

On Wednesday, August 31st, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 25,000 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $159,000.00.

On Monday, August 29th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 15,000 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $92,100.00.

On Friday, August 26th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 40,000 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $241,200.00.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 21,084 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.37, for a total value of $134,305.08.

On Monday, August 22nd, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 35,500 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total value of $231,815.00.

Oncology Institute Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ TOI traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.49. 200,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,185. The Oncology Institute, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $12.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oncology Institute

Oncology Institute ( NASDAQ:TOI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $60.92 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Oncology Institute, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TOI. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oncology Institute during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Oncology Institute during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Oncology Institute by 2,410.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 9,641 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Oncology Institute during the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Oncology Institute during the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TOI shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Oncology Institute in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Oncology Institute in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Oncology Institute Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides medical oncology services in the United States. Its services include physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, radiation, outpatient stem cell transplants and transfusions programs, and patient support. The company also offers and manages clinical trial services, such as managing clinical trials, palliative care programs, and stem cell transplants services.

Featured Stories

