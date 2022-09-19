Head to Head Analysis: Knightscope (KSCP) versus Its Rivals

Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP – Get Rating) is one of 47 public companies in the “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Knightscope to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Knightscope and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Knightscope $3.41 million -$43.84 million -1.34 Knightscope Competitors $335.40 million $5.63 million -10.24

Knightscope’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Knightscope. Knightscope is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Knightscope 0 0 0 0 N/A Knightscope Competitors 67 418 940 33 2.64

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Knightscope and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 31.12%. Given Knightscope’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Knightscope has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.6% of Knightscope shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.7% of shares of all “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 33.9% of Knightscope shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.4% of shares of all “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Knightscope and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Knightscope -824.97% N/A -138.59% Knightscope Competitors -75.12% 9.28% -8.63%

Summary

Knightscope rivals beat Knightscope on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

Knightscope Company Profile

Knightscope, Inc. designs, develops, builds, deploys, and supports physical security technologies in the United States. The company's solutions combine the physical presence of autonomous security robots (ASR) with real-time on-site data collection and analysis, and a human-machine interface to reduce crime. Its products include K3 and K5 ASRs designed to roam a geo-fenced area autonomously by utilizing numerous sensors and lasers, either on a random basis or based on a particular patrolling algorithm to navigate around people, vehicles, and objects in dynamic indoor or outdoor environments; K1, an ASR for used in indoors or outdoors and at ingress/egress points for both people and vehicles; and K7, a multi-terrain ASR. The company also develops and operates the Knightscope security operations center (KSOC), a browser-based interface, which allows real-time data access service to its clients for alert of an abnormal event; and Knightscope network operations center (KNOC), a custom set of tools that enables it to manage and monitor the network of ASRs with alerts related to critical indicators and statistics, including charging, software, navigation, and temperatures, as well as to execute over-the-air software upgrades, patches, and other related items. In addition, it offers Knightscope+ remote monitoring, an optional service for clients that operate without a fully staffed 24/7 security operations center. The company serves law enforcement agencies, hospitals, and security teams. Knightscope, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

