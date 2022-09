Head to Head Comparison: Tyra Biosciences (TYRA) and Its Competitors

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating) is one of 952 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Tyra Biosciences to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Tyra Biosciences and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tyra Biosciences N/A -15.74% -15.39% Tyra Biosciences Competitors -3,209.16% -160.26% -24.32%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.6% of Tyra Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.5% of Tyra Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tyra Biosciences 0 0 4 0 3.00 Tyra Biosciences Competitors 3099 13049 39244 633 2.67

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Tyra Biosciences and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Tyra Biosciences presently has a consensus target price of $20.33, indicating a potential upside of 165.10%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 97.83%. Given Tyra Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Tyra Biosciences is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tyra Biosciences and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Tyra Biosciences N/A -$26.29 million -4.54 Tyra Biosciences Competitors $1.84 billion $245.93 million -3.86

Tyra Biosciences’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Tyra Biosciences. Tyra Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Tyra Biosciences beats its rivals on 8 of the 11 factors compared.

Tyra Biosciences Company Profile

Tyra Biosciences, Inc., a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies to overcome tumor resistance and enhance outcomes for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidate is TYRA-300, a selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR)3 for the treatment of muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company is also developing programs targeting FGFR2- intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma,FGFR3-related achondroplasia, REarranged during transfection kinase, and FGFR4-related cancers. In addition, the company offers SNAP platform which enable rapid structural design through iterative molecular SNAPshots. Tyra Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Carlsbad, California.

