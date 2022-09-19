Head to Head Review: Ascend Wellness (AAWH) & Its Competitors

Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH – Get Rating) is one of 53 public companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Ascend Wellness to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Ascend Wellness shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.5% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 24.9% of Ascend Wellness shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.8% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Ascend Wellness alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Ascend Wellness and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascend Wellness 0 0 3 0 3.00 Ascend Wellness Competitors 172 504 642 38 2.40

Profitability

Ascend Wellness presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 368.75%. As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 160.50%. Given Ascend Wellness’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Ascend Wellness is more favorable than its rivals.

This table compares Ascend Wellness and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascend Wellness -21.49% -33.06% -7.81% Ascend Wellness Competitors 430.43% -219.36% 104.41%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ascend Wellness and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ascend Wellness $332.38 million -$122.66 million -4.27 Ascend Wellness Competitors $259.30 million -$62.88 million -8.43

Ascend Wellness has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. Ascend Wellness is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Ascend Wellness Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods. Its cannabis product categories include flowers, pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, edibles, and other cannabis-related products. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 20 retail locations. It also sells its products to third-party licensed cannabis retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Ascend Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascend Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.