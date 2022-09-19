Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Short Interest Update

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,850,000 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the August 15th total of 13,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on HR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Sunday, August 14th. StockNews.com raised Healthcare Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.43.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:HR remained flat at $23.11 during mid-day trading on Monday. 49,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,873,750. Healthcare Realty Trust has a one year low of $22.45 and a one year high of $34.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 79.69 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.79.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Healthcare Realty Trust

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.109 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 151.73%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HR. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1,123.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

Further Reading

