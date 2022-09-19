Heartland Bank & Trust Co Boosts Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FITB. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,471,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,320,000 after purchasing an additional 99,167 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 79.4% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 10,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 98.2% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 70,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 34,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $533,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FITB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 0.3 %

In related news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 8,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $307,436.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,256. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:FITB traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $35.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,506,167. The firm has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $31.80 and a 12-month high of $50.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.58.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.11). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 36.25%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

