Heartland Bank & Trust Co Buys New Stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Incyte by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Incyte by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 210.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group grew its holdings in Incyte by 33.3% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam grew its holdings in Incyte by 53.3% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:INCY traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $68.23. The stock had a trading volume of 24,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,535,327. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.57 and its 200 day moving average is $75.53. Incyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.91 and a fifty-two week high of $84.86. The stock has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.85.

Insider Transactions at Incyte

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.22. Incyte had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 28.46%. The firm had revenue of $911.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $130,015.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,702 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,567.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 5,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total value of $459,372.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,045.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,564 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $130,015.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,567.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Incyte from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Incyte from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Incyte from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim cut shares of Incyte to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.92.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

