Heartland Bank & Trust Co Grows Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at about $1,619,000. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in Monster Beverage by 7.5% in the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at about $415,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 116.6% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth about $272,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

In other Monster Beverage news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,596,264.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,420,975.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Monster Beverage news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,996 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,596,264.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,420,975.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total transaction of $1,483,280.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,941.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monster Beverage Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:MNST traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $87.89. 19,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,895,793. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $71.78 and a one year high of $99.81. The company has a market capitalization of $46.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.99.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 20.40%. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MNST shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.40.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Featured Articles

