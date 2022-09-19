Heartland Bank & Trust Co Has $608,000 Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,853 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 19,642 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 229.3% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 26,860 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 18,704 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,052,820 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,716,000 after purchasing an additional 43,066 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,584,424 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $295,845,000 after purchasing an additional 112,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $1,778,961.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 204,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,388,124.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on PWR. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.17.

Shares of Quanta Services stock traded up $4.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $141.63. 15,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,400,557. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.97. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.91 and a 1-year high of $149.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 15.97%. Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.09%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

