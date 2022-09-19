Heartland Bank & Trust Co Has $649,000 Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co reduced its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,774 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 848 shares during the quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 274.4% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 202.8% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 539 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.94.

Devon Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

Devon Energy stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $66.52. 305,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,679,173. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.43 and its 200 day moving average is $63.21. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $79.40. The company has a market capitalization of $43.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.21. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 30.65%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Devon Energy’s revenue was up 132.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 9.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $242,956.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 270,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,472,904.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.