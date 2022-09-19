Heartland Bank & Trust Co Increases Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,005,096,000. Coatue Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 860,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $618,487,000 after buying an additional 452,154 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 229.7% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 414,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $300,852,000 after buying an additional 288,808 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 43.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 919,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $494,117,000 after purchasing an additional 279,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Lam Research by 38.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 953,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $512,812,000 after purchasing an additional 263,364 shares during the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Trading Down 0.7 %

Lam Research stock traded down $2.97 during trading on Monday, hitting $406.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,987. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $461.43 and its 200 day moving average is $474.78. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $375.87 and a 1-year high of $731.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.53. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.71% and a net margin of 26.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 37.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a $1.725 dividend. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $625.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $550.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, B. Riley cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $625.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $610.30.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.