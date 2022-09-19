Herbalist Token Price Down 19.5% Over Last 7 Days (HERB)

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. Herbalist Token has a market capitalization of $6,478.26 and approximately $2.00 worth of Herbalist Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Herbalist Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Herbalist Token has traded 19.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Herbalist Token Coin Profile

Herbalist Token (CRYPTO:HERB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Herbalist Token’s total supply is 9,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,499,999,999 coins. The official website for Herbalist Token is www.herbalisttoken.com. Herbalist Token’s official Twitter account is @herbalistoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Herbalist Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Herb Coin is an open-source PoW/PoS (Proof-of-Work/Proof-of-Stake) cryptocurrency for fast, private and secure microtransactions. The coin is reborn from a previous project also named HerbCoin. “

