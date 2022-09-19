Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $13.96

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.96 and last traded at $13.96, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays cut Hikma Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Hikma Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.38.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

Read More

