Hoese & Co LLP Sells 280 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Hoese & Co LLP lowered its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 520 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings in NIKE were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NIKE by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,022,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $14,400,882,000 after purchasing an additional 662,243 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NIKE by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,518,050 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,180,110,000 after buying an additional 553,087 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in NIKE by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,598,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,433,251,000 after buying an additional 1,969,270 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in NIKE by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,427,495,000 after buying an additional 1,486,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,894,686,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $105.66. The stock had a trading volume of 136,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,961,914. The company has a market capitalization of $165.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.03. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.53 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.37.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

In related news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $102.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,644,115.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total transaction of $2,017,275.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,312,724.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $102.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,681 shares in the company, valued at $2,644,115.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,561 shares of company stock worth $6,374,094. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NKE. BNP Paribas cut shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NIKE from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $155.00 price objective on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $130.00 price objective on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.42.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

