Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Posted by on Sep 19th, 2022

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLIGet Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 11,329 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 432,610 shares.The stock last traded at $18.85 and had previously closed at $18.85.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.61 and a 200-day moving average of $15.81.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 980,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,658,000 after buying an additional 86,116 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 17,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Oasis Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 930,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,865,000 after purchasing an additional 355,664 shares during the period. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $5,969,000. Institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

