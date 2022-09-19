Holo (HOT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $341.21 Million

Holo (HOT) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 18th. Holo has a market capitalization of $341.21 million and approximately $25.45 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Holo coin can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Holo has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00111532 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005313 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005313 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.08 or 0.00877117 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Holo Coin Profile

Holo was first traded on January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 coins and its circulating supply is 173,342,974,127 coins. The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Holo’s official website is holo.host. Holo’s official message board is medium.com/h-o-l-o.

Holo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Holochain (HOT) is a decentralized application platform that uses peer-to-peer networking for processing agent-centric agreement and consensus mechanisms between users. In Holochain, no true global consensus is maintained. Instead, each agent in the public blockchain maintains a private fork that is managed and stored in a limited way on the public blockchain with a distributed hash table. This enables every device on a network to function independently, and only requires the synchronization of data when necessary, or agreed upon by users. This could translate into higher scalability for dapps hosted on Holochain. The Holo ecosystem relies on hosts that provide processing and storage for distributed applications while earning redeemable credits. Holochain Dapps can be developed with JavaScript or Lisp, with support for front-end systems using CSS, HTML, and JavaScript.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Holo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Holo using one of the exchanges listed above.

