Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) PT Raised to C$45.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Home Capital Group from C$43.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $43.67.

Home Capital Group Price Performance

HMCBF opened at $22.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.72. Home Capital Group has a 1 year low of $18.44 and a 1 year high of $36.17.

Home Capital Group Company Profile

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

