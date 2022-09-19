Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) Given New C$45.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG – Get Rating) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

HCG has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Home Capital Group from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. National Bank Financial cut Home Capital Group from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded shares of Home Capital Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the company from C$35.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$45.00.

Home Capital Group Trading Down 0.4 %

TSE HCG opened at C$28.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$27.57 and a 200-day moving average of C$30.22. Home Capital Group has a 1-year low of C$23.83 and a 1-year high of C$46.92. The firm has a market cap of C$1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90.

Home Capital Group Announces Dividend

Home Capital Group ( TSE:HCG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.09 by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$121.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$126.40 million. On average, analysts forecast that Home Capital Group will post 5.6100002 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Home Capital Group’s payout ratio is presently 7.28%.

About Home Capital Group

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

