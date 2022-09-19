Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) Short Interest Up 22.3% in August

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 259,000 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the August 15th total of 211,800 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 77,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Hovnanian Enterprises

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Anson Funds Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 107,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,370,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,430,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $161,000. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 2,744.4% during the 1st quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 267,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,827,000 after buying an additional 258,382 shares in the last quarter. 64.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hovnanian Enterprises alerts:

Hovnanian Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of Hovnanian Enterprises stock traded up $1.29 on Monday, reaching $43.08. 1,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,529. Hovnanian Enterprises has a 52 week low of $38.23 and a 52 week high of $133.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.13 and a 200 day moving average of $50.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.92 million, a PE ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

About Hovnanian Enterprises

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.