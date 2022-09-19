HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Receives $615.57 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $615.57.

Several research firms have weighed in on HSBC. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on HSBC from GBX 590 ($7.13) to GBX 624 ($7.54) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on HSBC from GBX 525 ($6.34) to GBX 575 ($6.95) in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas downgraded HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HSBC

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HSBC. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of HSBC by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 353,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,671,000 after acquiring an additional 74,646 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 1,673.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 24,579 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,374,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,730,000 after purchasing an additional 124,185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Price Performance

HSBC opened at $30.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $123.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.50. HSBC has a 1 year low of $24.31 and a 1 year high of $38.61.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.38. HSBC had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 27.66%. The business had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that HSBC will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HSBC Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

