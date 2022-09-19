Humaniq (HMQ) Price Hits $0.0039 on Top Exchanges

Humaniq (HMQ) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. In the last seven days, Humaniq has traded down 21.2% against the U.S. dollar. Humaniq has a total market cap of $726,454.42 and approximately $20,230.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Humaniq coin can currently be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00119807 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005119 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005118 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.61 or 0.00857844 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Humaniq’s launch date was May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 coins and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 coins. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Humaniq is a decentralized application created on the Ethereum blockchain to deliver banking tools to the roughly two bln global inhabitants without access to more traditional institutions using the biometric technology as a anti-sybil measure. The dapp is to be made available for smartphones, making it globally accessible. HMQ is an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all operations within the network and will also be distributed to users through bounty and referral programs.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humaniq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Humaniq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

