Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Huntsman from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group lowered Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Huntsman from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Huntsman from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Huntsman from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.57.

Huntsman Price Performance

Shares of HUN stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $25.79. 3,396,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,571,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Huntsman has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $41.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.76 and a 200 day moving average of $32.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Huntsman will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Curtis E. Espeland bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.18 per share, with a total value of $452,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,325.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Curtis E. Espeland purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.18 per share, for a total transaction of $452,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,325.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Stryker purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.90 per share, for a total transaction of $299,000.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 341,614 shares in the company, valued at $10,214,258.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntsman

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Huntsman in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,334,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 236.0% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 18,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 32,092 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 4,036 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 361,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,255,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 1,467.3% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 87,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 82,255 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

