ICHI (ICHI) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $546,798.00

ICHI (ICHI) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. ICHI has a total market capitalization of $26.49 million and approximately $546,798.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICHI coin can now be bought for approximately $5.32 or 0.00027318 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, ICHI has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ICHI Profile

ICHI is a coin. It launched on November 13th, 2020. ICHI’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,983,926 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ICHI Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ICHI is the governance token of the ichi.org community and platform. The ICHI community has enabled many communities to govern their own in-house oneToken (ICHI stablecoin). ICHI decides the allowed oracles, collateral, investment strategies, etc in exchange for protocol governance rewards. Telegram | Medium “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICHI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICHI using one of the exchanges listed above.

