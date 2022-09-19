IG Group’s (IGG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of IG Group (LON:IGG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on IGG. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.08) target price on shares of IG Group in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,210 ($14.62) target price on shares of IG Group in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,070 ($12.93).

LON IGG opened at GBX 792 ($9.57) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.74, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 794.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 767.15. IG Group has a 12 month low of GBX 646.75 ($7.81) and a 12 month high of GBX 883 ($10.67). The company has a market capitalization of £3.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 860.87.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a GBX 31.24 ($0.38) dividend. This is an increase from IG Group’s previous dividend of $12.96. This represents a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. IG Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.96%.

In related news, insider Jon Noble sold 56,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 814 ($9.84), for a total transaction of £463,963.72 ($560,613.48). In related news, insider Charlie Rozes sold 17,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 683 ($8.25), for a total transaction of £122,837.55 ($148,426.23). Also, insider Jon Noble sold 56,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 814 ($9.84), for a total transaction of £463,963.72 ($560,613.48).

IG Group Holdings plc engages in the online trading business worldwide. The company offers over-the-counter (OTC) leveraged derivatives, which include CFD (contracts for difference) that enable traders to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, as well as access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits, and negative-balance protection; and spread bets and options.

