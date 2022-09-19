Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CFO Cary Baker Sells 324 Shares

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) CFO Cary Baker sold 324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total value of $28,499.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,569 shares in the company, valued at $3,040,689.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Cary Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 25th, Cary Baker sold 1,452 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $138,738.60.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Cary Baker sold 3,000 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $270,060.00.

On Friday, July 29th, Cary Baker sold 7,875 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.82, for a total transaction of $660,082.50.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Cary Baker sold 373 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total transaction of $24,043.58.

PI stock traded up $2.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $92.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,340. Impinj, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.74 and a 1 year high of $99.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.63 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.81 and its 200-day moving average is $64.99.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.11. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 236.49% and a negative net margin of 26.07%. The business had revenue of $59.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. Impinj’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 8,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 58,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PI shares. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Impinj from $87.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Impinj from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Impinj from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Impinj from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.80.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

